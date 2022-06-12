British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 362.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on BTLCY shares. Barclays upgraded British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on British Land from GBX 650 ($8.15) to GBX 710 ($8.90) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.48. 254,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. British Land has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

