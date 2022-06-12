BTIG Research Cuts Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $100.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

Lovesac stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $481.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lovesac by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lovesac by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

