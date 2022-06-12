Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.53.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE:BURL traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,568. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average of $220.86.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.