Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 855.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BLOZF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; and breath collection units.

