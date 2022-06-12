Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.49

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 81232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGEMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($247.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($290.32) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.3727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Capgemini Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

