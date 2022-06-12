CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Short Interest Update

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LOTZW remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,645. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

