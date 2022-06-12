Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,028 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

