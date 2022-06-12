Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $115.62

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.62 and traded as low as $94.16. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $95.09, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.16 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

