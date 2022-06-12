Cassaday & Co Inc. Buys Shares of 4,580 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 0.0% of Cassaday & Co Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.19 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.