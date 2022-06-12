Cassaday & Co Inc. Makes New $275.16 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,135,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,156,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 25.9% of Cassaday & Co Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cassaday & Co Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 761,581 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,247,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,035,000 after purchasing an additional 264,337 shares in the last quarter.
GLDM stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45.
