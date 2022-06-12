Cassaday & Co Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Cassaday & Co Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

