Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CZOO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.40.

CZOO stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Cazoo Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,558,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,107,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,617 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

