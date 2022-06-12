Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Reaches $59.94 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003625 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $59.94 million and $1.31 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 60,235,038 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

