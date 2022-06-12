Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.24.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.68. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.23 and a 1 year high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.4000004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total transaction of C$8,234,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at C$26,237,829.97. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$4,157,175.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,761,257.95. Insiders have sold 513,247 shares of company stock worth $13,944,325 in the last ninety days.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

