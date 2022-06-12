Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CEN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 14,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,615. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,531 shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $195,796.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 200,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,106 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 437.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

