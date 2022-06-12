Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $240.64

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.64 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.35). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.22), with a volume of 238,312 shares.
CAML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £452.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 256.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.64.
In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage acquired 16,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £40,066.88 ($50,209.12).
About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.
