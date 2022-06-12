Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $240.64

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.64 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.35). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.22), with a volume of 238,312 shares.

CAML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £452.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 256.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage acquired 16,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £40,066.88 ($50,209.12).

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

