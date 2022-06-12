ChatCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,562.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $580,312.25 and approximately $49,562.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,036.26 or 1.00094214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026814 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016111 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

