Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron stock opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

