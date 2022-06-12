Chia Network Market Cap Hits $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

