Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 3,909 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.86.

ACN stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.90. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

