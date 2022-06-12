Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

