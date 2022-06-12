China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2378 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CMAKY opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. China Minsheng Banking has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.35.
About China Minsheng Banking (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CMAKY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.