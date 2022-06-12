China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2378 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMAKY opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. China Minsheng Banking has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.35.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

About China Minsheng Banking (Get Rating)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.