Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,031,300 shares, a growth of 351.2% from the May 15th total of 671,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,020.9 days.

CFTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chinasoft International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nomura assumed coverage on Chinasoft International in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFTLF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,412. Chinasoft International has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

