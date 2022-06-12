Chromia (CHR) Trading 15.8% Lower This Week

Chromia (CHR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $111.52 million and approximately $27.40 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

