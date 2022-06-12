Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CB opened at $201.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.
Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.
In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
