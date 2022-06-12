Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $201.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.