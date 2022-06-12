CIBC Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$76.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

Dollarama stock opened at C$71.43 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$53.39 and a 52 week high of C$76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.96.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

