Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cipherloc stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,461. Cipherloc has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

Cipherloc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.