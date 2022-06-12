Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $180.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

