Citigroup Boosts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $92.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE OXM opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

