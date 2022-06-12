Citigroup Trims Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Target Price to $8.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.89.
NYSE GENI opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $24.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
