Citigroup Trims Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Target Price to $8.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.89.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

NYSE GENI opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.