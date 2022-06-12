Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.05

Shares of Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.20. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 3,574 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Get Citizens Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.