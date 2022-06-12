Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 74,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 129.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock worth $4,091,867. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.67 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

