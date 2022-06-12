Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in May

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($19.30) to GBX 1,370 ($17.17) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of CBGPY remained flat at $$26.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 94 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,246. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
