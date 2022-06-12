Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,613 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $270.87 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.