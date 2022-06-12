Colony Group LLC Has $13.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,344 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $60.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53.

