Colony Group LLC Purchases 9,188 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,086,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,749,000 after purchasing an additional 211,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $113.77 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.