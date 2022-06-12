Colony Group LLC Sells 27,908 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,908 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,560,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.62.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

