Comparing ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Atrion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ShockWave Medical and Atrion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $207.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than Atrion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Atrion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 28.50 -$9.14 million $0.77 245.27 Atrion $165.01 million 6.71 $33.06 million $18.67 32.94

Atrion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical. Atrion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShockWave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical 9.70% 12.36% 8.96% Atrion 19.56% 13.94% 12.58%

Volatility and Risk

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Atrion on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Atrion (Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

