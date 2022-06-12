Comparing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get MultiPlan alerts:

This table compares MultiPlan and Xometry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $1.12 billion 2.91 $102.08 million $0.16 31.81 Xometry $218.34 million 6.76 -$61.38 million ($2.75) -12.11

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MultiPlan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan 8.63% 6.99% 1.99% Xometry -27.47% -23.42% -14.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MultiPlan and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 2 0 2.67 Xometry 0 0 7 0 3.00

MultiPlan currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.80%. Xometry has a consensus target price of $70.83, suggesting a potential upside of 112.71%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than MultiPlan.

Summary

MultiPlan beats Xometry on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MultiPlan Company Profile (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.