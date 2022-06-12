Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CNFRL)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
NASDAQ:CNFRL remained flat at $$24.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $25.32.
