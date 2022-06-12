Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $10.78 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

