Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 1,370 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.35 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

