Connors Investor Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,428 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,259,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,848,451,000 after purchasing an additional 449,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.