Connors Investor Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,428 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,259,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,848,451,000 after purchasing an additional 449,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

