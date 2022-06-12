Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 2,435 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

