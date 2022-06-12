Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 38,890 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 38,890 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 81,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,531,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.23.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $114.73 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

