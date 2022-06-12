ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by WBB Securities

WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.51. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

