ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by WBB Securities

WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.
NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.51. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.
About ContraFect (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContraFect (CFRX)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.