Contrasting Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Hyperfine alerts:

This table compares Hyperfine and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18% Masimo 17.91% 15.46% 12.78%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and Masimo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 2 0 3.00 Masimo 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hyperfine presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 252.11%. Masimo has a consensus target price of $179.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.54%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Masimo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Masimo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 99.87 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Masimo $1.24 billion 6.21 $229.65 million $3.87 35.82

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Summary

Masimo beats Hyperfine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. It offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. It offers connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. It provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.