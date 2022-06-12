Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

CJREF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 14,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CJREF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.