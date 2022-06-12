Cowen Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $568.64.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $393.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.82. Adobe has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.