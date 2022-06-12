Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cowen from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $653.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Cowen will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

